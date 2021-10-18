Sheffield United: Jayden Bogle's honest take on Slavisa Jokanovic's personality

But Jayden Bogle has revealed the Sheffield United manager is actually a very different character to the persona he projects during matches.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s contest with Millwall, the Bogle explained how the Serb and his coaching staff prefer to collaborate with players rather than rule by fear, telling The Star: “He (Jokanovic) has been really good. He’s a really positive person, they all are. All of the staff he’s come in with are the same.

“They try and make training as lively as possible. All of the drills they do, they try and make them as enjoyable as possible. It’s a really good environment and place to work because of that.”

“Listen, every single manager needs to be big on discipline too and these guys definitely have that as well,” Bogle added. “I’m not sure what reputation they’ve got outside of the club or how other people see them. But from our side, from my side, they’re really big on people - keeping everyone upbeat and in the right frame of mind to try and get even better.”

After admitting he found it “really tough” to be left out of the side at the beginning of the season, Bogle has now been presented with an opportunity to cement a place in Jokanovic’s starting eleven due to the injury George Baldock suffered before the international break. After deputising for Baldock against Stoke City last weekend, Bogle is set to make his second appearance in the space of three days when Gary Rowett’s side visit Bramall Lane.

Baldock returned to training yesterday but Jokanovic, who was “encouraged but not satisfied” with United’s performance en route to a 2-1 victory, confirmed Bogle will feature again after proving “himself to be ready”.

“His main focus, the manager’s, is making sure we understand our style of play and he’s been really good with that,” Bogle said. “He wants to make sure we are all totally across what he is demanding from us and I think we are.”

Jayden Bogle in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s really important, I think, to have a good relationship between the players and a manager,” Bogle added. “Whenever you have a successful squad, that’s there.”