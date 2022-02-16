Why forward's Sheffield United career may be over after latest injury setback; teammate also injured

The forward became United’s record signing when he joined the Blades just after they won promotion to the Premier League, but he never nailed down a place in the side and left on loan in January in a bid to play minutes.

Freeman is out of contract at United in the summer, although the Blades have an option to extend it by a further year and a loan move was thought to suit all parties.

Millwall get a player that is proven at Championship level, Freeman gets to play regular games and United can take a good look at him in action before activating the clause in his contract, if they deemed it prudent.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least that was the plan. Freeman has played just 13 minutes of football for Millwall since moving on loan, and has suffered a hamstring injury in training that will, according to reports in the capital, keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Freeman also saw injury disrupt a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season.

“He has felt his hamstring,” said Millwall boss Gary Rowett earlier this week.

Luke Freeman made his last Sheffield United appearance away at Wolves before joining Millwall on loan: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“He’s trained really well. played against Fulham and been really bright for a week. I was really excited to see him play, so that’s disappointing.”

Freeman joined fellow Blade Oli Burke on loan at Millwall, and the Scottish international also damaged a hamstring in the Lions’ midweek victory over promotion hopefuls Queens Park Rangers.