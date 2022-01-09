'Bit harsh on us', 'Kind of expected' - Sheffield United fans react to 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Wolves
Sheffield United’s FA Cup adventure ended for another year as they lost 3-0 at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.
Goals from Daniel Podence (2) and Nelson Semedo saw the home side book their place in the fourth-round draw, while United can now concentrate on their Championship form.
Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media...
@oldsufctweets: Makeshift side, no game time for weeks. Disjointed and disappointing, but no surprise. Wolves had quality to burn and it could have been worse.
@tyronej1984: Foderingham has been class so far, so we should cut him some slack for that mistake. In reality the game was over anyway.
@blade_devon: Nowhere equipped for promotion to the Prem. Massive void
@Blades_Mad: Some unfortunate reminders on one or two players’ incapabilities, but a result which, frankly, when we saw the two sides we kind of expected. Had some early chances. Dodgy ref call. Wolves sailed through after that.
@daisyproperties: Sadly, all momentum gained prior to postponements now lost.
@RyThompson1889: Scoreline flatters Wolves massively imo. Gifted them 2 goals through Robinson and Wes and had 1 goal harshly ruled out. Didn't take our chances and made a couple of mistakes with they punished. Hopefully get some players back for Derby next week and go again
@helenbail: Oh well concentrate on the league
@FletchRadio: Actually thought we did ok in parts of that. 3-0 a bit harsh on us. Easy to say as we have lost - but thanks to all those postponements we can do without a cup run. Hope some of those sides that got games called off against us go on one though.