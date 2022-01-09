'Bit harsh on us', 'Kind of expected' - Sheffield United fans react to 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Wolves

Goals from Daniel Podence (2) and Nelson Semedo saw the home side book their place in the fourth-round draw, while United can now concentrate on their Championship form.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media...

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@oldsufctweets: Makeshift side, no game time for weeks. Disjointed and disappointing, but no surprise. Wolves had quality to burn and it could have been worse.

@tyronej1984: Foderingham has been class so far, so we should cut him some slack for that mistake. In reality the game was over anyway.

@blade_devon: Nowhere equipped for promotion to the Prem. Massive void

@Blades_Mad: Some unfortunate reminders on one or two players’ incapabilities, but a result which, frankly, when we saw the two sides we kind of expected. Had some early chances. Dodgy ref call. Wolves sailed through after that.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United and Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

@daisyproperties: Sadly, all momentum gained prior to postponements now lost.

@RyThompson1889: Scoreline flatters Wolves massively imo. Gifted them 2 goals through Robinson and Wes and had 1 goal harshly ruled out. Didn't take our chances and made a couple of mistakes with they punished. Hopefully get some players back for Derby next week and go again

@helenbail: Oh well concentrate on the league