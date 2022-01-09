'Bit harsh on us', 'Kind of expected' - Sheffield United fans react to 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Wolves

Sheffield United’s FA Cup adventure ended for another year as they lost 3-0 at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 5:28 pm

Goals from Daniel Podence (2) and Nelson Semedo saw the home side book their place in the fourth-round draw, while United can now concentrate on their Championship form.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media...

United boss takes the positives from FA Cup defeat at Wolves

@oldsufctweets: Makeshift side, no game time for weeks. Disjointed and disappointing, but no surprise. Wolves had quality to burn and it could have been worse.

@tyronej1984: Foderingham has been class so far, so we should cut him some slack for that mistake. In reality the game was over anyway.

@blade_devon: Nowhere equipped for promotion to the Prem. Massive void

@Blades_Mad: Some unfortunate reminders on one or two players’ incapabilities, but a result which, frankly, when we saw the two sides we kind of expected. Had some early chances. Dodgy ref call. Wolves sailed through after that.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United and Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

'Horror show', ‘Can be proud' - Blades player ratings from FA Cup defeat

@daisyproperties: Sadly, all momentum gained prior to postponements now lost.

@RyThompson1889: Scoreline flatters Wolves massively imo. Gifted them 2 goals through Robinson and Wes and had 1 goal harshly ruled out. Didn't take our chances and made a couple of mistakes with they punished. Hopefully get some players back for Derby next week and go again

@helenbail: Oh well concentrate on the league

@FletchRadio: Actually thought we did ok in parts of that. 3-0 a bit harsh on us. Easy to say as we have lost - but thanks to all those postponements we can do without a cup run. Hope some of those sides that got games called off against us go on one though.

