Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is out with a groin injury while Troy Deeney is still unavailable with a thigh problem.

Taylor Richards’ ankle issue is also likely to keep him out for three more weeks despite his return to training.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Troy Deeney is still unavailable for Birmingham with a thigh problem (photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images).

Gary Gardner suffered an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with Derby but is expected to be fit.

The Blues are seventeenth heading into the match, while United are eleventh.

Rhian Brewster is set for a spell out for Sheffield United with a hamstring injury.

The striker suffered the issue in the win over Peterborough with the damage described as significant.

Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to Bramall Lane after injury but will miss out on Friday. The Wolves loanee has missed the last four games but has returned to training.