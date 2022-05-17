Sharp had to receive medical treatment after a Forest fan ran at him while he stood on the sidelines following the Blades’ penalty shoot-out defeat.

Thousands of supporters ran onto the pitch at the end of the match and one supporter headbutted Sharp, who is a former Forest player.

Upon seeing the footage, Forest issued a statement in which they condemned the fan and vowed to ‘locate the individual’.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short statement read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at The City Ground.

"The Club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

"The Club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club.”