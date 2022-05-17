Footage has emerged of a fan running at Sharp, who was standing on the sidelines follwoing his side’s penalty shoot-out defeat, and knocking the former Forest player to the ground, appearing to headbutt the player.

Nottingham Forest have released a statement in which they said they were ‘appalled’ by the incident and now Nottingamshire Police have launched an investigation.

The force’s assistant chief constable Rob Griffin said: “Enquiries are under way to identify the offender and we will be looking to make an arrest as soon as possible.

“We have seen the footage, as many others will have who watched the televised match, and we are appealing for anyone who knows who the offender is to please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs which are supporting us with our investigation which will continue through the night.

Nottingham Forest fans celebrate on the pitch after they reach the play off final during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, against Sheffield United. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“Our extensive enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”