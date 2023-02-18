Despite failing to rediscover his best form during a difficult spell at Bramall Lane, Oliver Burke still poses a threat to Sheffield United’s hopes of beating Millwall today, Paul Heckingbottom has warned.

The Scot returned to The Den, where he enjoyed a brief spell on loan towards the end of his time in South Yorkshire, during last month’s transfer window after joining Werder Bremen eight months ago.

Despite starting only 19 games for United across the course of two seasons, Heckingbottom said: “Burkey has got big attributes, that’s why people take him and that’s what makes him a threat. Burkey wanted to go there in the summer when he was leaving here and I know Gary (Rowett, the Millwall manager) wanted to take him then.”

Bremen became the fifth permanent club of Burke’s career when he moved to the Weserstadion in June. He has also represented the likes of Celtic, Alaves and Bradford City on loan, in between stints with Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig and West Bromwich Albion.

Scheduled to spend the rest of the campaign in south London, Burke is one of three former players on Milwall’s books alongside goalkeeper George Long and midfielder Ryan Leonard. As well as capturing Burke, Rowett also boosted his attack by recruiting Duncan Watmore from Middlesbrough and former Shamrock Rovers winger Aidomo Emakhu during the winter transfer window. United, second in the Championship table and five places ahead of this afternoon’s opponents, are under an embargo.

Fomer Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke seems to suit Millwall: Cameron Smith/Getty Images