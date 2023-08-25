Manchester United have been urged to reject Sheffield United’s loan advances for talented youngster Facundo Pellistri ahead of next week’s transfer deadline. The 21-year-old is on United’s wishlist as boss Paul Heckingbottom looks to inject more firepower into his side.

The Red Devils are taking their time in assessing the next steps for Pellistri, who represented Uruguay at last winter’s World Cup and is keen to play regular football this season. He recently likened training with Erik Ten Hag’s side to being educated at Harvard but will learn more with a campaign of first-team action at Premier League level.

Pellistri has impressed Old Trafford fans in their glimpses of him so far, including in both the Red Devils’ Premier League games this season, with many clamouring for him to start over Antony as the big-money signing continues to struggle to live up to the hype that greeted his arrival. Teenager Alejandro Garnacho has started both games so far for Ten Hag but former Man U and England defender Paul Parker believes Pellistri is more worthy of a shirt.

“Every time he comes on he makes you notice him. He’s everything a manager would want from somebody on the bench,” Parker said. “He warms up properly and he tries to make an impact by showing that energy and he did that against Spurs. He deserves a start to be honest.

“Sometimes you need to thank those players by giving them a start. Garnacho has shown that at this moment in time he’s an impact player and we need to find this out about Pellistri. He needs that opportunity because the player playing in front of him has been poor and shown inconsistency. No end product.”

Parker believes letting Pellistri leave - to United or elsewhere - would be an error, adding: “It would be wrong to send Pellistri out on loan without giving him a chance. Maybe Garnacho needs a loan to go and learn his game. In my opinion Garnacho and Pellistri are at the same level but Pellistri seems to have a bit more about him. He’s got a quicker change of pace.