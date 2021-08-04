Ben Osborn vows Sheffield United will attack the Championship after being impressed by new boss Slavisa Jokanovic

Ben Osborn has confirmed that Sheffield United will attack teams in the Championship after admitting he and his teammates have been impressed with new manager Slavisa Jokanović.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:19 am

Jokanović is looking for his third promotion to the Premier League in his career, after previously leading Watford and Fulham out of the Championship, and his quest begins this weekend when the Blades host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

And Osborn admitted: "Certainly we want to be up there.

"It's tough, the Championship is always tough. Obviously the other two teams that came down [Fulham and West Brom] will want a strong challenge as well.

"But we definitely want to be up there. The way we're going about things in training, the way we're looking to play and take the game to teams, shows we'll be going out more often than not to win games of football.

"The lads have really taken to the gaffer and his staff, trying to implement something a little bit different. He's certainly impressed us.

"Everyone knows his history and the lads were excited even before he started working with us."

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Osborn joined United from Nottingham Forest ostensibly as a midfielder, but has often caught the eye with his committed and high-energy displays from wing-back when utilised there under previous boss Chris Wilder.

It was in that position that Osborn started United’s last pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers, ahead of Max Lowe and the Welsh international Rhys Norrington-Davies. United also have Enda Stevens to return from injury at some stage of the season.

