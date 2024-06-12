Marc Leonard became a fan favourite during a two-year loan spell at Northampton Town. | Getty Images

Sheffield United-linked midfielder set for fresh challenge after bargain transfer fee placed on his head

A bargain fee of around £300,000 could secure the summer signing of Marc Leonard, the talented midfielder who was linked with Sheffield United earlier this year. The 22-year-old is expected to leave Brighton in this upcoming transfer window after two impressive seasons on loan at Northampton Town.

During that time at Sixfields Leonard helped the Cobblers to promotion and then survival in League One, being named player of the year last season before bidding an emotional goodbye. Jon Brady, the Northampton boss, said earlier this year that the Scot is a player that both Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers “should be looking at,” adding that Leonard would be “a huge asset to any team” in the Championship.

Five goals and nine assists in a team that finished 14th in the division highlighted his ability but it is his availability record that could impress United even more, having played 97 games over two seasons and, by Brady’s estimation, missing about 20 minutes of the season. Injuries and fitness were big concerns for United chief Chris Wilder when he returned to Bramall Lane back in December, and has vowed to sign more robust players in this transfer window ahead of what he hopes will be a push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Wrexham and Oxford have also been linked with Leonard, alongside recently-relegated Birmingham City, with a fee of £300,000 plus add-ons understood to have been placed on Leonard’s head by the Seagulls. United have also been linked with another former Brighton man in Steven Alzate, who was released at the end of the summer after two seasons on loan at Standard Liège.