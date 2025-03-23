Sheffield United’s big names have been picking up the headlines this season but there has been a surprise breakthrough in their promotion-chasing season

In the summer it looked as though he might be heading for a season on loan in League One to continue his development at Sheffield United.

However, a bit of delay in recruitment before the transfer deadline kept that on the long finger and unfortunate circumstances later on would throw a highy-rated Blade into regular action and since then, he hasn’t looked back.

Sydie Peck might have the look and the sound of a young Londoner but he has shown this season that he has become immersed in Sheffield and Sheffield United in particular.

Long-term injury to close friend Ollie Arblaster has meant that Peck would became the go-to combative midfielder in Chris Wilder’s ranks and since then he hasn’t looked back, becoming a Bramall Lane cult hero in the process.

It’s not just United fans who have picked up on Peck’s passion and quality, though, and EFL-watchers on the outside are beginning to pour praise on the midfielder.

The latest is former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday man David Prutton, now working as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports.

“Sydie Peck has been superb,” Prutton said. “I know for a fact Chris Wilder is very happy with him, indeed.

“They’ve got some real potential in the middle of the park, obviously Ollie Arblaster being out with an injury, bless him, I know him and Sydie are pretty tight. But what he’s done from a footballing point of view, I think he’s been superb.”

Prutton went on to list the attributes that have impressed in this breakthrough campaign.

Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck has had a breakthrough season at Bramall Lane | Sportimage

“Very good on the ball, responsible in possession, adventurous with it as and when he’s got it, he seems tenacious, which is absolutely imperative for a young player coming in trying to assert himself,” he told Football League World. “He’s hard working, he gets about the pitch, he’s athletic.

“All things that you would need to box tick with regards to what you want from a Championship midfielder. And, that natural kind of combativeness does dovetail into what Chris Wilder and Sheffield United are all about.

“So I think he’s got a huge future at Bramall Lane, if and when they get themselves back to the Premier League, there’s still obviously some traffic to navigate as yet to finish the season. Then he’ll relish that opportunity to show what he can do on that particular stage as well.

“Lots to like about him, and Sheffield United fans love him to bits, as does his manager.”

Peck has spent this week on international duty with England’s Elite League squad, formerly the under 20s. He played in hour in the 1-1 draw with Portugal and will now move onto Spain to take on Switzerland in Marbella on Monday evening.