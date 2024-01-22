Sheffield United claimed a hard fought point against West Ham United at Bramall Lane but the game was shrouded in controversy

BIG DECISION: Michael Salisbury awards a penalty against Alphonse Areola of West Ham United

Former Premier League official Mark Clattenburg believes Sheffield United were the beneficiaries of two very poor refereeing decisions on Sunday afternoon. The Blades picked up a hard fought point against West Ham United at Bramall Lane, with goal from Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie being enough to secure a 2-2 draw.

But, the game was shrouded by controversy in the final few minutes of the game with referee Michael Salisbury sending two players off, awarding two penalties and opting not to give one. The referee had the help of VAR, but Clattenburg believes he still managed to commit a number of huge errors in the game with West Ham having every right to feel aggrieved.

Having seen James Ward-Prowse put West Ham 2-1 up from the spot in the 79th minute, United were reduced to 10-men as Rhian Brewster, via VAR, was shown a straight red card for dangerous play in the third minute of added time. Four minutes later, Vladimir Coufal was following him down the tunnel after receiving a second yellow.

Clattenburg, speaking in his Daily Mail column, believes the above decisions were all correct as Salisbury entered the closing stages of added time without a hitch. However, in the 13th minute of added time, United were awarded a penalty after West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola was adjudged to have fouled McBurnie.

McBurnie dusted himself down to equalise from the spot and a minute later Jarrod Bowen could be seen hitting the deck under the pressure of a Anel Ahmedhodzic challenge. Nothing was given for that one, leaving Clattenburg to come to the conclusion that the Blades got away with one.

"This is not a foul by Alphonse Areola on Oli McBurnie," Clattenburg told the Mail on the incident which led to United's equaliser. "It is a foul by McBurnie on Areola! If you know football, and you know Sheffield United, and you know McBurnie, then you know he is going to try to disrupt the goalkeeper.

"He does that by launching his arm into Areola, who’s left with a bloodied lip for his troubles. It should be a free-kick to West Ham. Yet Salisbury awards the penalty to Sheffield United.

"This is where VAR frustrates me most. This was a clear and obvious error that needed rectifying. The clock read 97:39 when the penalty was awarded and, because Areola was injured, it was 102:07 when McBurnie finally took it.

"That was a long time for VAR to study the incident, and yet they stood by the original call. It is no wonder West Ham were livid.

"VERDICT – VERY WRONG DECISION!"

On the Ahmedhodzic incident, Clattenburg adds: "Hold on, McBurnie was fouled, but Bowen wasn’t? The lack of consistency is astounding. Bowen tries to get to Ben Johnson’s cross but is wrestled to the ground by Anel Ahmedhodzic, who isn’t looking at the ball whatsoever. Yet a free-kick is awarded to Sheffield United.

"If Salisbury thinks the collision involving McBurnie was a penalty, and that this rugby tackle on Bowen isn’t a penalty, then something is fundamentally wrong.

"I understand that there is a white-hot atmosphere at Bramall Lane, especially after so much late drama, but referees need to be strong enough to show consistency and accuracy until the very end. That was lacking here when there were major decisions to be made.