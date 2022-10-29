Shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute at The Hawthorns, Rhian Brewster chased after a ball forward and took it down superbly on the stretch, before pulling up sharply clutching his hamstring area.

The game continued, West Brom declining to put the ball out as they sought a route back into the game at 2-0 down, before a break in play saw Brewster receive treatment from United’s over-worked physios before limping off.

United also replaced George Baldock at the same time, with Jack Robinson coming on. That meant Chris Basham shifting over to right wing-back, which didn’t strike anyone as a tactical change – raising question marks over whether Baldock has also aggravated a problem.

Basham himself was then replaced by the returning Enda Stevens, meaning left-footed midfielder Ben Osborn became the third man to play at right wing-back that afternoon.

United travel to Bristol City on Tuesday night, where Anel Ahmedhodzic will be suspended.