ANOTHER injury blow for Sheffield United as striker damages 'hamstring' in short West Brom cameo

Sheffield United’s continuing poor luck with injuries looked to continue at West Bromwich Albion this afternoon, as one of their key strikers limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

By Danny Hall
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 2:16pm

Shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute at The Hawthorns, Rhian Brewster chased after a ball forward and took it down superbly on the stretch, before pulling up sharply clutching his hamstring area.

The game continued, West Brom declining to put the ball out as they sought a route back into the game at 2-0 down, before a break in play saw Brewster receive treatment from United’s over-worked physios before limping off.

United also replaced George Baldock at the same time, with Jack Robinson coming on. That meant Chris Basham shifting over to right wing-back, which didn’t strike anyone as a tactical change – raising question marks over whether Baldock has also aggravated a problem.

Basham himself was then replaced by the returning Enda Stevens, meaning left-footed midfielder Ben Osborn became the third man to play at right wing-back that afternoon.

United travel to Bristol City on Tuesday night, where Anel Ahmedhodzic will be suspended.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster receives treatment for an injury before being substituted away at West Brom: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
