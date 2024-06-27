Another ex-Sheffield United stalwart set for Bramall Lane return after Championship transfer switch agreed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Another former Sheffield United favourite is set for a Bramall Lane reunion with his former club next season after agreeing a switch to one of the Blades’ Championship rivals. Simon Moore has already signed for Sunderland, ensuring he will return to United next season to a warm reception after his part in their historic 100-point League One title win back in 2017.
And Ben Osborn will do similar next season after a move to his boyhood club Derby County moved closer. The former Nottingham Forest man, who once scored a screamer against the Rams in a derby clash during his time at the City Ground, was released by United at the end of the season after the Blades performed a shock U-turn over the contract option he had previously been told would be taken up.
Instead Osborn was free to negotiate with other clubs and although United’s retained list said they were ‘in discussions’ with the 29-year-old, sources close to the player have suggested that no further negotiations began. Watford were also keen but his emotional ties to Derby will have surely played a part in the decision, after Paul Warne’s side were promoted back to the Championship last season by sealing automatic promotion from League One.
When the deal is sealed Osborn won’t have long to wait before he is back at Bramall Lane, with Derby travelling to South Yorkshire on September 21. The return leg at Pride Park is then on February 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.