Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United stalwart set for Bramall Lane return after agreeing Derby County switch

Another former Sheffield United favourite is set for a Bramall Lane reunion with his former club next season after agreeing a switch to one of the Blades’ Championship rivals. Simon Moore has already signed for Sunderland, ensuring he will return to United next season to a warm reception after his part in their historic 100-point League One title win back in 2017.

And Ben Osborn will do similar next season after a move to his boyhood club Derby County moved closer. The former Nottingham Forest man, who once scored a screamer against the Rams in a derby clash during his time at the City Ground, was released by United at the end of the season after the Blades performed a shock U-turn over the contract option he had previously been told would be taken up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead Osborn was free to negotiate with other clubs and although United’s retained list said they were ‘in discussions’ with the 29-year-old, sources close to the player have suggested that no further negotiations began. Watford were also keen but his emotional ties to Derby will have surely played a part in the decision, after Paul Warne’s side were promoted back to the Championship last season by sealing automatic promotion from League One.