Leeds United contract uncertainty could open door for Sheffield United for player hailed by Marcelo Bielsa
Sheffield United could look to exploit uncertainty over Jamie Shackleton’s future at Leeds United and attempt to lure him to Bramall Lane this summer. The versatile 24-year-old is out of contract at his boyhood club and has not yet committed himself to the offer on the table from Daniel Farke’s side.
Shackleton came through the ranks at Elland Road and has played almost 100 games for Leeds, in a variety of positions including right-back and various roles across midfield. He is one of two defenders out of contract this summer, skipper Liam Cooper the other, and is approaching the end of his current deal ahead of Leeds’ return to pre-season training next week.
United have Jayden Bogle and youngster Sam Curtis as right-back options but Shackleton’s versatility could be an attractive option for the Blades, especially after another player capable of performing a number of roles, Ben Osborn, was informed of the club’s contract U-turn. Multiple sources have suggested that Shackleton is on United’s radar, with the Blades’ transfer situation continuing to be complicated by ongoing negotiations over a US-based takeover.
Shackleton caught the eye of former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa during his time at Elland Road, the Argentine praising the then-teenager as looking “like a veteran” after filling in at right back during an injury crisis. “Jamie has a maturity which does not correspond to his age,” Bielsa said. “He can attack by surprise, he defends well and when he moves he has explosive movements. With these kind of movements he can surprise his opponent and he looks for space at the right time.”
Shackleton played just 15 times last season amid a campaign of injury frustration but his age would suggest that United would avoid having to pay any compensation if they did bring him to Bramall Lane. Bosman regulations mean that clubs signing players under the age of 24 must pay a fee to the player’s former club, as long as the player has been offered a reasonable contract to stay. Shackleton is 24 and turns 25 in October.
