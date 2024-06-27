Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United could exploit Leeds United uncertainty to bring versatile 24-year-old to Bramall Lane, sources suggest

Sheffield United could look to exploit uncertainty over Jamie Shackleton’s future at Leeds United and attempt to lure him to Bramall Lane this summer. The versatile 24-year-old is out of contract at his boyhood club and has not yet committed himself to the offer on the table from Daniel Farke’s side.

Shackleton came through the ranks at Elland Road and has played almost 100 games for Leeds, in a variety of positions including right-back and various roles across midfield. He is one of two defenders out of contract this summer, skipper Liam Cooper the other, and is approaching the end of his current deal ahead of Leeds’ return to pre-season training next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have Jayden Bogle and youngster Sam Curtis as right-back options but Shackleton’s versatility could be an attractive option for the Blades, especially after another player capable of performing a number of roles, Ben Osborn, was informed of the club’s contract U-turn. Multiple sources have suggested that Shackleton is on United’s radar, with the Blades’ transfer situation continuing to be complicated by ongoing negotiations over a US-based takeover.

Shackleton caught the eye of former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa during his time at Elland Road, the Argentine praising the then-teenager as looking “like a veteran” after filling in at right back during an injury crisis. “Jamie has a maturity which does not correspond to his age,” Bielsa said. “He can attack by surprise, he defends well and when he moves he has explosive movements. With these kind of movements he can surprise his opponent and he looks for space at the right time.”