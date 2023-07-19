Anis Slimane has already made a big impression on his Sheffield United teammates, as he prepares to make his debut for the club after his summer move from Brondby.

Hopes that the midfielder would make his first appearance in United colours at Chesterfield on Saturday were scuppered by work permit delays but with the necessary permissions now received, Blades fans are expected to get their first glimpse of the Tunisian international during tonight’s friendly against Estoril in Portugal.

Slimane, who commanded a cut-price fee when he moved from Denmark to fulfil a lifetime ambition of playing in the Premier League, has a football pedigree which speaks for itself, having been part of the Tunisian side which shocked eventual runners-up France at last winter’s World Cup and winning almost 30 caps at just 22 years of age.

But it is the personal side of the new boy that has impressed Blades teammate George Baldock. “My first impressions were that he’s a really good guy, a great character,” the Greece international said at United’s pre-season training camp, at the City of Football in Portugal.

“His football speaks for itself. He’s only been here a few days but already shown signs of quality. That might sound like nothing but it can be quite difficult sometimes, going into a new environment and being able to show that quality.

“You might be nervous or not want to get on the ball, go easy for a couple of weeks before you’ve settled in. But he’s come out, been really bright and fitted in nicely.”

Max Lowe, Baldock’s fellow wing-back on the left side, has also been impressed by his early glimpses of Slimane’s talents. “He’s a great lad and has gelled really well with everyone, to be fair to him,” Lowe said.

“He’s technically very good, can get out of very tight situations and will bring something different to the team and in that midfield role. So I think he’ll fit in very nicely.”

