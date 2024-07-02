Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anel Ahmedhodzic absent from Sheffield United pre-season as Cameron Archer prepares for Aston Villa transfer return

Anel Ahmedhodzic was absent from the first day of Sheffield United pre-season training after being given an extra week off following his recent international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina, The Star understands. The centre-half was the most high-profile absentee from United’s group as they reported back to Shirecliffe to kickstart their pre-season preparations, after initial testing last week.

The 25-year-old could move on this summer after the Blades were relegated from the Premier League, with clubs in Italy once again linked with an approach ahead of the transfer deadline. United are not expected to stand in his way if an offer does arrive but also will not sell one of their prized assets on the cheap, with Ahmedhodzic’s age and profile leading to a valuation understood to be in the eight-figure region.

Ahmedhodzic’s summer break was delayed by his call-up to duty with his national team, starting both Bosnia’s 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley on June 3 and their 1-0 loss to Italy six days later.

A disappointing season in the Premier League last season has not dissuaded some of Ahmedhodzic’s previous suitors, including Italian giants Napoli, from retaining transfer interest this summer. A sale could also suit United in terms of giving boss Chris Wilder some funds to spend himself, with significant transfer activity currently on ice amid a US-based takeover bid for the Blades.

Vini Souza, the Brazilian midfielder who has also been linked with a move away this summer despite an underwhelming debut season in English football, did report for the first day of pre-season at Shirecliffe alongside midfielders Gus Hamer and Oliver Arblaster, two players that Blades fans were concerned about moving on this summer following their side’s instant return to the Championship.

Wilder’s group was supplemented by a number of U23 players after the announcement that skipper John Egan was leaving this summer took the total of departures to 13 already this summer. Cameron Archer was also absent ahead of his return to Aston Villa, which was mandated due to a relegation clause in the agreement which brought him to Bramall Lane last summer.