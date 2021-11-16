All the Sheffield United players who are out of contract in the summer

That’s a lot of negotiations to have to deal with and it is understood that the club haven’t exactly been quick to get talks moving over the futures of the players who would be set to leave in the summer.

All in all, eight players will see their current contracts run out in June, while four others currently on loan at Sheffield United will also be set to depart.

It’s potentially going to cause a huge turnaround in the squad and those in charge of bringing players to the club are going to have their hands full over the next eight months.

With so many contracts running down, there is the possibility that some players will leave when the January transfer window opens, with Slavisa Jokanovic open to trading so that he can bring in the tragets he wants.

The Serb wants to make three new signings when the transfer market reopens, with two wingers and a holding midfielder his top priorities.

And he’s made it clear that he would prefer for those being brought in to do so permanently, rather than on loan.

Although he accepts that at least one of the three players he wants are likely to arrive on a temporary deal - with Barcelona’s Alex Collado still thought to be of interest - Jokanovic does not want to be placed in a situation whereby FA and EFL legislation influences his team selections.

The governing bodies only permit clubs to name five ‘borrowed’ players in their matchday squads, with four already at the Serb’s disposal.

There’s a lot to be getting on with and here are all the players whose contracts are running out in the summer...

Lys Mousset Mousset has made more than 50 appearances for United which is actually a bit of a surprise because he appears to be forever injured. There's a player in there that Blades fans never got to see on a consistent basis and having been linked with Besiktas it's probably with cashing in before the summer comes around so the little money they get can be used elsewhere.

Chris Basham It will be a sad day when Chris Basham leaves Bramall Lane and it's looking increasingly likely to be at the end of this season. Bash will go down as a club legend but having been used sparingly by Slavisa Jokanovic it's hard to see him rack up enough appearances to trigger a new deal. Reports have suggested that Chris Wilder wants to take him back to his native North East and Middlesbrough

Luke Freeman Luke Freeman has actually made more appearances for Nottingham Forest, where he was on loan last season, than he has at Sheffield United. The move from QPR just hasn't woeked out, not helped by injury and the fact he just didn't fit into the system. Another who should at least go out on loan in January if a permanent departure can't be arranged before the summer.

Jack Robinson Brought in as cover by Chris Wilder, somewhat surprisingly, it was at least felt he would be a decent Championship defender. A few big mistakes earlier this season put paid to that idea and if he's still around after January, you would expect the Liverpudlian to leave when his contract runs out at the end of June.