Dozy Mmobuosi, who is striving to become Sheffield United’s new owner, is scheduled to make a key financial presentation to investors in the company he founded later today.

As The Star reported earlier this week, Tingo, which operates in a variety of different sectors including agri-fintech and food production, is staging an online conference for shareholders in order to reveal its results for the latest financial year. It comes after Deloitte completed their audit of the firm’s mobile telecommunications interests, which could lend further weight to Mmobuosi’s campaign to replace Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the helm of United.

The Nigerian entrepreneur, who is thought to have met Prince Abdullah again within the space of the past week to discuss his potential takeover, must now receive approval from the English Football League in order to finalise the process. Speaking to a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday, the governing body’s chairperson Rick Parry told MP’s that Mmobuosi must demonstrate he not only has the funds to purchase United but also cover their running costs for at least two seasons before that is granted.

As well as maintaining relations with Prince Abdullah, Mmobuosi is also understood to have met representatives from the EFL to address a number of queries they raised about the model he proposes to use to buy United. Documents and other paperwork were provided to back up the answers he gave them, including proof that the County Court Judgements against him which were reported by the media earlier this year were settled before they were made public.

Mmobuosi watched United, who are second in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s visit to Norwich City, beat Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium earlier this term to demonstrate he remains committed to purchasing the Saudi Arabian’s stake. Soon after, he also discussed some of the plans he hopes to implement at United with Toby Perkins MP, a well-known supporter of Paul Heckingbottom’s side. Perkins insisted he was not acting in a ‘cheerleading’ capacity but rather as someone interested in what the future might hold for the team he follows.

Sheffield United are the subject of a takeover bid by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi: Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

