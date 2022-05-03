The Serb’s two goals in Fulham’s 7-0 win over Luton on Monday evening, which confirmed the Londoners as Championship winners, took his tally to a remarkable 43 for the season – with one game remaining, against the Blades.

Guy Whittingham’s 42 goals for Portsmouth in 1992-93 was previously the most in the current 46-game league format.

The next target for Mitrovic to achieve is Derek Dooley’s 46 for Sheffield Wednesday in 1951/52, which is the post-war record high for the second tier. To make it even more impressive, the future United chairman achieved the feat in a 42-game season.

To get there, Mitrovic will need to score his fourth hat-trick of the season at Bramall Lane, but United did manage to keep him quiet in the return leg at Craven Cottage - a 1-0 Blades win.

Mitrovic has scored against 20 different opponents this season and averages one goal every 93 minutes. All 43 of his goals have come inside the penalty area, including six penalties.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham lifts the Sky Bet Championship trophy and faces Sheffield United on Saturday: Clive Rose/Getty Images

"I always say that I don't try and think about the record but when you get close everybody starts talking so of course I wanted to break it," Mitrovic said.