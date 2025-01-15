Silence is golden for Sheffield United's new owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on the early stages of Sheffield United's new ownership

We don’t know their end game, or whether there is one, but all in all a pretty encouraging start from the new owners of Sheffield United. Not least in that so far, beyond their concise and well-pitched opening statement, COH Sports have said precisely nothing.

I think that’s music to the ears. Co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy are going for action, initially in this transfer window, above words.

Besides, no-one really wants owners to be front of house all the time - a lesson their fellow American, Kevin Nagle, may have learned from his troubled opening months at Huddersfield Town.

Obviously there is a key difference. The Terriers were running aground whereas the Blades could not be more buoyant. But Nagle appeared on several occasions to publicly compromise the authority of his managers amid a chaotic sequence of early changes at the top.

While there is no need to even contemplate such upheaval in the case of Chris Wilder, it is worth the new hierarchy noting how and why United are so strongly placed. It is because Wilder has been trusted to be a traditional manager, as opposed to head coach, who operates hands on right across the club.

Not every manager wants to do this, or is capable of doing it, but Wilder thrives on the responsibility and his club has seen the benefits. Kevin McCabe, the man who brought Wilder to Bramall Lane initially, made a telling point on this subject in his recent autobiography. McCabe said he believed that, if the right manager was in place, it was best for the club to adapt to him rather than the other way around.

Hopefully Rosen and Eltoukhy will have seen the logic of this because what works is not broken. New ideas are good but can equally be dangerous if not well measured. So far, I see no sign of disruption. The key relationship is genuinely a good and mutually supportive one.

Ok, Wilder’s public utterances would not have put it any other way for political reasons, but what you hear in other ways exactly matches and that’s how you know it’s real.

So far Rosen and Eltoukhy have hit all the right notes in all the right order;-

* Aiming to compete “consistently” in the top flight, “not just on a one-off basis.”

* Expressing commitment to “supporting the management team.”

* Assuring supporters they “understand the huge responsibility” of owning the club.

* Pledging to keep it “accessible and affordable.”

There is still an impact to be made in this window. But at this early stage the ship is so steady that the omens are good.