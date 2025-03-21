No luck or coincidence in Sheffield United's season of repetition

Alan Biggs on a footballing phrase that does Sheffield United a disservice

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s one football phrase that gets under this column’s skin when a team edges a tight game: “They found a way to win.”

Often it’s a lot more random than that, including a riding of luck. But when a team repeatedly wins close games, when it has won 25 out of 38 games across a season, you know it’s no accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United know how to “find a way to win” on a routine basis - and it can’t be coincidence. Certainly not luck.

Ok, they’re not exactly breaking any scoring records and it’s not always pleasing on the eye, much as playing on the deck is the team’s foundation. But for “knowing how”, go to “know-how” for the quality that best sums up for me why, for instance, the Blades stood up to the sound and fury of Hillsborough last Sunday.

Throw in team discipline and unity and it’s pretty clear why Chris Wilder’s side have won more matches than any other in the Championship this season. Crucially, you’d have to add good management to that, damn good management. Because this sort of campaign wasn’t on anyone’s agenda last summer when an old team was dismantled and a new one hastily assembled, still minus some parts.

I’ll grant that expectations have been raised by January spending and rightly so. But before that, Wilder was turning the club around on a considerable trading profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper denied Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael SMith in the derby at Hillsborough | Sportimage

The talk about parachute payments making the difference is at best a myth and at worst utter nonsense. No wonder Wilder chose the moment to blitz this idiotic and lazy perception after his first derby double and the club’s first since 2006.

So, while we’d all like to see more goals flowing and I’m convinced that should/will happen, you can’t ask for much more at this point.

Sheffield United have ‘match-craft’

Must admit I thought United were vulnerable to an upset in the derby. Not because of any particular weakness but because their city rivals were so fired up - and because football has a way of applying the law of averages in one-off games. This could have proved correct had Wednesday taken their chances. Fact is, they didn’t.

Again, no coincidence based on their home form and the season they’re having, including a switch-off moment for Rhian Brewster’s decisive goal which, in fairness, was brilliantly crafted by Sydie Peck and Tyrese Campbell. But you have to ask why United generally don’t suffer these sort of aberrations; why they stood strong against an early siege and finally saw out the game quite nervelessly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another phrase for this - match-craft. United went a long way with a predominantly young side in early season. They now have a strong blend of youth and experience running back to front. If their composure was to crack then Hillsborough was a feasible place and time. It’s why there are barely any reasons not to be confident for the run-in.

You’d have to work very hard to “find a way to win” that argument!

Read more from Alan Biggs: The one area you can nit-pick at Sheffield United and that's a compliment