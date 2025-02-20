For all of Sheffield United's competition for places one man really makes them tick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on Gus Hamer and his importance to Sheffield United’s promotion charge

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No two ways about it, Gus Hamer is a Premier League player. If there is a second way about it, then it’s for him to be a full international with the Netherlands, for whom he has played at Under 18 and Under 20 level.

At 27, Hamer is approaching his peak and, while Sheffield United are blessed with good performers all over the pitch, this for me is the special one in the quest for promotion. The one outfield player above all others you’d wish to stay fit for the rest of the campaign; his absence at Luton last Saturday, even in victory, underlining his value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everywhere else there’s genuine and healthy competition. But you couldn’t find anyone to replace the stardust Hamer brings to this team.

Let’s hope he stays fit - because in United’s two highly contrasting recent home wins the Brazil-born attacking midfielder was the man who made the most difference.

We know he can play in the top flight, as he showed with a desperately struggling team last season.

What can’t he do? He’s fast on his feet and even faster in his thinking. Can beat a man, pass through the eye of a needle and shoot with venom and accuracy. Oh, and be as tenacious as they come in winning the ball back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honestly, I thought his first half display against Middlesbrough last week was as untouchable and unplayable an exhibition as Bramall Lane has seen since the Tony Currie days (without making a direct comparison with the great man).

Apologies to Hamer’s team mates because they’ve set the standard pretty high.

And I uphold him so much here because, in all but his essential and flawless contribution, you’re winning games off a much stronger bench. Formidable as it is, there’s no-one on there who can replicate what Hamer can do, even when he’s not quite on song.

The beauty is that a misplaced pass or two doesn’t faze him, he keeps looking for that killer ball or run and it’s so worth it. But options elsewhere are big for the Blades. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi wins the Portsmouth game as a sub, scores from the start in a brilliant display against Middlesbrough and is replaced by Ben Brereton Diaz, who promptly grabs the winning goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big signing Tom Cannon, albeit injured, struggles in the first half against Boro and sees Tyrese Campbell replace him to much more telling effect.

Hamza Choudhury, perhaps too similar to Vini Souza to play alongside United’s indomitable midfield anchor, sees Sydie Peck set the bar higher than he might have expected.

These are all good things. No-one’s saying Cannon and Choudhury, who was recalled at Luton, can’t make a valuable contribution after being signed in the window, but they are having an effect already just by being there.

Manager Chris Wilder has the choices he craved. And while I suspect next opponents Leeds, due at Bramall Lane in a seismic clash on Monday, will nail top spot, it will take a very good team to beat the Blades for second.

Read more on Blades: Sheffield United hope for triple boost ahead of Leeds United clash after Gus Hamer update