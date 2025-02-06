Alan Biggs on Chris Wilder’s contract at Sheffield United and what the future may hold

In football, length of contract means about as much as its money obsessed rulers trying to claim the game is nothing without fans. All that matters in the end is the severance terms, usually considerably less.

But, in Chris Wilder’s case, what matters most is that “the end” at Sheffield United is a long time coming.

Probably, in his private thoughts, well beyond the new “three year” contract announced last week - and after being window backed with five top-line senior signings, plus two young could-bes in an AI enterprise by the new owners, why wouldn’t he?

This contract will take Wilder past the age of 60, which has crept on those, oblivious to his long apprenticeship, who regarded him as one of England’s up-and-coming managers when he led the Blades to ninth in the Premier League five years ago.

I know there is a notion eventually to take on some sort of football overseeing role at Bramall Lane. In fact, he will already regard that as part of his managerial remit.

What this effectively means, and what can be viewed as certain, is that Wilder genuinely wants to see out the rest of his football life with his club since boyhood.

There were some last week, mostly non-Blades, who scoffed when he said “this is my club and there’s no place I’d rather be.” But it’s true. Why do you think, in this agent led era, he’s not linked with other jobs?

The reason Wilder left the Lane last time was because of a total breakdown with the then owners (later happily repaired) and not because of a broken love affair with the club. However, this is football and that means results rule.

Wilder has been around too long not to know that, however good his rapport with the new hierarchy and however deep his own commitment, what happens on the field will determine the potential climax to his career.

Without those results, even some of those championing him now will turn against, as they did in 2021. It’s the nature of the beast and there’s no denying that expectations have gone through the roof. But this time, finally, it is not beyond reason to imagine United reaching the Premier League and over a period, even with a relegation in between, actually making it stick.

That will be the prospect motivating Wilder rather than a contract that says three years on the label.

