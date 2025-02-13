Chris Wilder taking a bold route after busy Sheffield United transfer window

Alan Biggs on the newcomers at Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conventional wisdom among managers is to introduce new signings from the bench. Even marquee ones tend to start among the subs.

At Sheffield United, Chris Wilder has flung that philosophy into reverse with his array of top line recruits in the January window. And that choice is central to a reset that, perhaps understandably, has made the team look less cohesive at the outset, but with much promise in transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder will have a combination of good reasons for taking this tack - but first let’s look at why the more traditional rationale exists in the first place.

Again, a variety of reasons. Building up fitness after relative inactivity can be part of the rationale for easing in new players. Signalling they have no right to an automatic place another - and alongside that, a message of both stimulation and fairness to existing players whose places are under threat.

Further, there is the question of a familiarisation process for players new to the squad, especially with a team doing well, as in United’s case. But Wilder has chosen the opposite route. Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon were thrown in against Hull within days of arriving

A week on, Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke followed suit to make it a quartet of newcomers in the starting line-up at Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four stayed in for the, frankly, very fortunate home win over Portsmouth, with the fifth recruit, Rob Holding, taking his bow from the bench.

So why? Well, why have they been signed? Undoubtedly part of the reason was to give some players in an overstretched team a break.

But primarily, I think it was a double statement;- 1/ I’ve signed you as a first-choice player. 2/ Show me I was right.

It won’t always work out. Wilder instantly made newly-arrived Ivo Grbic first-choice keeper last season and that proved a costly mistake in more ways than one. But managers can’t allow confidence in their convictions to be shattered by one poor decision and the Blades boss is taking the bold route to justifying his window choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also showing the new owners, who have backed him so well, that he won’t spend their money just to pad out the squad. But, writing ahead of the Middlesbrough game in midweek, assimilating four and five players at one go, is no easy task. As was effectively fielding three strikers last weekend, a bold move that backfired.

You wonder if Wilder will have to tweak that back a touch before he finds the right balance. But of one thing there is no doubt. The bench is far stronger and, as per last Saturday, it stands to win United many points between now and the end of the season.