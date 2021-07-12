The Blades goalkeeper, called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad as a late replacement for the injured former Blade Dean Henderson, was an unused substitute at Wembley on Sunday evening as England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euros final.

Ramsdale, who was banned from discussing his future while on England duty as Southgate urged full focus on the tournament, is now expected to be granted extra leave before reporting back to Shirecliffe ahead of the new Championship season.

New Blades boss Slavisa Jokanović is planning face-to-face talks with Ramsdale when they meet for the first time, in an attempt to persuade him that his future is best served playing games at Bramall Lane after identifying him as a key man in United’s bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

But sources in the capital have suggested that Arsenal will test that with an official bid this summer, after Mikel Arteta identified Ramsdale as someone with the required talent and temperament to challenge Bernd Leno at the Emirates.

Although the bid will not match the £40m valuation that United’s board have placed on Ramsdale, sources suggest it will be high enough to intimate to United that Arsenal are serious about their interest in the young England goalkeeper.

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale leaves the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire after England's shootout defeat in the Euro 2020 final: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.