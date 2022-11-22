The Arsenal goalkeeper admits he pinches himself at times after being named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar 2022, watching from the bench as England hammered Iran in their opening game on Monday.

Ramsdale started last season in the Championship with United before, by his own admission, refusing to play a game at West Brom in a bid to force through a move to Arsenal. The deal was eventually sanctioned and Ramsdale has flourished at the Emirates – a far cry from his early days at United and loan spells at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon.

"There are times when it is a pinch yourself moment," he said before the Iran game. "I speak to my parents or my wife and I'm in a really good place, especially after the first few years of my career learning my trade in difficult situations.

"I've learnt so much in terms of different experiences. I'm now learning the side of the game being top of the table, being in Europe, being in the England squad. Those tough moments when certain people have a different outlook... It's a game of football. I've been able to live my life as well.

"If I was too emotionally involved with football I would have struggled to mentally carry on. It is something I really needed. I didn't want [relegation] to happen twice [with Bournemouth and United] but it did. But I'm here now with that strong backbone which is fundamentally my base. It is really enjoyable at the moment and that hard work, you reap your rewards. I'm here now but that does not mean anything. I have to get my head down to try and get into the team."

Aaron Ramsdale, the former Sheffield United goalkeeper, warms up at the World Cup (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ramsdale, one of three United academy graduates in Southgate’s squad along with Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, revealed his dad Nick cried when his son was named in the World Cup squad. “If I actually make it on the pitch he might not return home,” Ramsdale added. “He might have a heart attack.”