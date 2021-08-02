As The Star revealed recently, Postecoglou identified the United defender as a target this summer after taking charge in Glasgow.

Celtic are willing to pay around £5m for Baldock, and hoped that qualifying for the Champions League would help lure him north of the border. An extra-time defeat in the qualifiers to Midtjylland scuppered those hopes, leading to Postecoglou’s admission that that failure can be attributed to a lack of decisiveness in the transfer market this summer.

And the Australian said: “I talk to Dom [McKay, chief executive] every day. He’s working as hard as anybody to get players through the door. I think we’ve made progress.

“I’m still pushing it from my end to make sure we get them in as quickly as possible. It’s not just about getting them to sign, there are a whole load of other things we need to navigate to get them into the club.

“I’m pushing as hard as I can. Everyone in the club, including Dom, are doing everything they can to conclude deals in the short period. I still think there’s a little bit of a way to go. When you are looking for significant additions we need in positions we don’t have a lot of depth, we still need a number through the door.

“If we can get two or three key additions then we can focus and be a little bit more precise, in terms of not having to bring in players who are going to add to it straight away but can develop. But there still needs to be at least two or three additions that are going to be significant for our club.”

Baldock is aware of Celtic’s interest. But, like his teammate Aaron Ramsdale, who has also been linked with a move this summer, he does not appear set to force the issue and demand a move. The former MK Dons man is under contract at United until at least 2024.