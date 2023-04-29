Beating West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night saw United guarantee themselves second place in the Championship table with three matches to spare. Heckingbottom’s squad contest the first of those this afternoon, making their final appearance on home soil this term when Preston North End travel to South Yorkshire before undertaking visits to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

As he reflected on United’s achievement, which came less than a week after they faced Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, Heckingbottom said: “I genuinely don’t think our supporters realise how important they are for us, how important they are in what we try and do. I really can’t stress enough how much they help us and that’s why it was so special to do this in front of them. That’s what we all wanted. So we could share the moment together, because we’re all part of the same thing.”

Sheffield United fans celebrate after winning promotion to the Premier League: George Wood/Getty Images

The win over Carlos Corberan’s men was United’s 26th victory in the competition this term, with seven of their 43 outings so far ending all-square. The goals which delivered it, courtesy of Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic, were their 66th and 67th respectively. One two clubs, including leaders Burnley, have netted more.

“We are at our most powerful when we’re all together, the team and the supporters working in unison,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s what we have been doing and, when they really get going, it feels brilliant. Because this is their football club.”

Sheffield United's promotion winning manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images

