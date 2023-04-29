News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
14 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
14 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
18 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
18 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer

A heartfelt message to Sheffield United's fans as Premier League beckons

Paul Heckingbotton has told Sheffield United fans ‘This is your football club’ after hailing their role in helping him lead it back into the Premier League.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST

Beating West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night saw United guarantee themselves second place in the Championship table with three matches to spare. Heckingbottom’s squad contest the first of those this afternoon, making their final appearance on home soil this term when Preston North End travel to South Yorkshire before undertaking visits to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

MORE: ‘This is for the people’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As he reflected on United’s achievement, which came less than a week after they faced Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, Heckingbottom said: “I genuinely don’t think our supporters realise how important they are for us, how important they are in what we try and do. I really can’t stress enough how much they help us and that’s why it was so special to do this in front of them. That’s what we all wanted. So we could share the moment together, because we’re all part of the same thing.”

Most Popular
Sheffield United fans celebrate after winning promotion to the Premier League: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield United fans celebrate after winning promotion to the Premier League: George Wood/Getty Images
Sheffield United fans celebrate after winning promotion to the Premier League: George Wood/Getty Images

The win over Carlos Corberan’s men was United’s 26th victory in the competition this term, with seven of their 43 outings so far ending all-square. The goals which delivered it, courtesy of Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic, were their 66th and 67th respectively. One two clubs, including leaders Burnley, have netted more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are at our most powerful when we’re all together, the team and the supporters working in unison,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s what we have been doing and, when they really get going, it feels brilliant. Because this is their football club.”

MORE: How United got the business done

Sheffield United's promotion winning manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield United's promotion winning manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images
Sheffield United's promotion winning manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield United fams show their passion for the club: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield United fams show their passion for the club: George Wood/Getty Images
Sheffield United fams show their passion for the club: George Wood/Getty Images
Related topics:HeckingbottomPremier LeagueBramall LaneManchester CityBirmingham CityHuddersfield TownSouth Yorkshire