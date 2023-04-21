89 amazing old pictures of Sheffield United fans at Wembley Stadium through the years
Sheffield United haven’t had much luck at Wembley Stadium over the years but that never stops Blades fans from traveling in their red and white masses to the capital when the opportunity comes around.
This weekend sees their biggest test yet under the stadium’s famous arch as they take on mega-rich and mega-talented Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Few will expect the Blades to be booking a return date for the final at Wembley but if history has taught us anything, it’s that surprises can happen in this great old competition.
Well over 30,000 fans will make the trip from South Yorkshire for the Saturday evening kick off and they’ll be dreaming of seeing their team cause a shock against Pep Giardiola’s men, just like all those supporters have done in the past.
Click through our huge gallery of Blades fans at Wembley through the yeras from The Star’s archive.