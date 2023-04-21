News you can trust since 1887
89 amazing old pictures of Sheffield United fans at Wembley Stadium through the years

Sheffield United haven’t had much luck at Wembley Stadium over the years but that never stops Blades fans from traveling in their red and white masses to the capital when the opportunity comes around.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

This weekend sees their biggest test yet under the stadium’s famous arch as they take on mega-rich and mega-talented Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Few will expect the Blades to be booking a return date for the final at Wembley but if history has taught us anything, it’s that surprises can happen in this great old competition.

Well over 30,000 fans will make the trip from South Yorkshire for the Saturday evening kick off and they’ll be dreaming of seeing their team cause a shock against Pep Giardiola’s men, just like all those supporters have done in the past.

Click through our huge gallery of Blades fans at Wembley through the yeras from The Star’s archive.

Sheffield United fans at Wembley through the years

Sheffield United fans at Wembley

Sheffield United fans at Wembley through the years

A Sheffield United supporters at the FA Cup Semi-final match between Hull City and the Blades at Wembley Stadium. April 2014. AFP PHOTO/IAN KINGTON

Sheffield United fans at Wembley - retro gallery

A Sheffield United supporters at the FA Cup Semi-final match between Hull City and the Blades at Wembley Stadium. April 2014. AFP PHOTO/IAN KINGTON Photo: IAN KINGTON

Sheffield United fans at the League One play-off final between Huddersfield Town and United at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2012 (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Sheffield United fans at Wembley - retro gallery

Sheffield United fans at the League One play-off final between Huddersfield Town and United at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2012 (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images) Photo: Jamie McDonald

Sheffield United fans at the League One play-off final between Huddersfield Town and United at Wembley on May 26, 2012 (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Sheffield United fans at Wembley - retro gallery

Sheffield United fans at the League One play-off final between Huddersfield Town and United at Wembley on May 26, 2012 (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images) Photo: Jamie McDonald

