Basham, Jebbison? Sheffield United predicted XI for Man City FA Cup semi, gallery

Sheffield United face a big selection dilemma this weekend when they travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

By Danny Hall and James Shield
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

With Tommy Doyle and James McAtee ineligible to face their parent club in the final-four clash, United have been denied the services of two of their most influential players in recent weeks – to add to the already unenviable task of facing Pep Guardiola’s Premier League superstars.

With that in mind, we tasked our Blades writers James Shield and Danny Hall to pick the side they would send out to face City in a bid to reach the club’s first FA Cup final since 1936. Here's what they came up with ...

Sheffield United face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

1. All eyes on the arch

Sheffield United face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Our Sheffield United writers have been tasked with picking their side for Wembley this weekend - here are Danny's selections

2. Danny Hall's team

Our Sheffield United writers have been tasked with picking their side for Wembley this weekend - here are Danny's selections

Adam Davies was a capable deputy during Foderingham’s two-game absence but he also wasn’t exactly severely tested against Cardiff and Bristol City - with the reigning Prem champions a different proposition altogether. A little harsh perhaps but Foderingham comes back into my side

3. Wes Foderingham

Adam Davies was a capable deputy during Foderingham's two-game absence but he also wasn't exactly severely tested against Cardiff and Bristol City - with the reigning Prem champions a different proposition altogether. A little harsh perhaps but Foderingham comes back into my side

The usual tossup between Baldock and Bogle comes down in the former’s favour for me. Baldock is superior defensively and no slouch going forward either - but United will have to be switched on at the back to have any chance in this one, so he gets the nod

4. George Baldock

The usual tossup between Baldock and Bogle comes down in the former's favour for me. Baldock is superior defensively and no slouch going forward either - but United will have to be switched on at the back to have any chance in this one, so he gets the nod

