1 . John Egan and injuries

John Egan came off injured in last week's defeat to West Ham and the early signs are that it's not good news. The captain is to see a specialist on Friday to find out the extent of the injury but "he's going to be out for a while," said Heckingbottom. It's been far from plain sailing on the injury front and it's clearly a source of frustration for the manager. "Another one, I don't know what we've done wrong, who we've upset but yes, it's another big injury for us." He added: "It's a blow, I can't deny that. We want everyone fit and we'd have the options for the starting XI, and options from the bench. We haven't got that but then that's an opportunity for others and that's how we have to address it, that's how we've always looked at it and that will continue how we do things." Photo: Harriet Lander