36 Championship free agents still available to sign including ex-Sheffield United duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the current Championship players still available to sign for free this month.

Another busy summer transfer window has now officially been and gone and clubs must now wait until January before they can continue to do business with rival sides. The Championship window slammed shut on Friday but there are some deals that can still be done if teams are looking for further new signings to see them through to the new year.

The free agent pool is always a great option for clubs to dip into when finances are low or they’ve run out of time to negotiate with other teams. As things stand, there are plenty of Championship players currently without a club, waiting to be snapped up without the complications of transfer fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United had a busy window for both incomings and outgoings and their business included releasing multiple senior players upon the expiration of their contracts. The likes of Oli McBurnie, George Baldock and Max Lowe all joined new sides this summer on free deals, with the latter moving to rivals Sheffield Wednesday in July.

There are currently still two former Blades players without clubs, though, and they are in good company with other impressive players yet to sign for a new team. We’ve rounded up all the remaining free agents still available to sign outside of the transfer window, including the last remaining duo from Bramall Lane.

Goalkeepers: Ryan Schofield (Portsmouth), Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United), David Robson (Hull City).

Defenders: John Egan (Sheffield United), Reggie Cannon (QPR), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City), Dan Potts (Luton Town), Cyrus Christie (Hull City), Osman Kakay (QPR), Erik Pieters (West Brom), Stoke City (Ciaran Clark), Martin Kelly (West Brom), Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle), Aaron Drewe (QPR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders: John Fleck (Blackburn Rovers), Daniel Johnson (Stoke City), Jack Cork (Burnley), Adam Reach (West Brom), Matty James (Bristol City), Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City), Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jake Livermore (Watford), Louie Watson (Luton Town), Elliot Thorpe (Luton Town), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Marcus Browne (Oxford United).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Samuel Kalu (Watford), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Josh Martin (Portsmouth), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Dwight Gayle (Derby County), Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).