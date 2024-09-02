Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, said that he has some players ‘playing individual games’ after the Owls’ defeat to Millwall.

Wednesday were beaten 3-0 at the weekend as they failed to bounce back from consecutive losses against Leeds United and Sunderland, and now face two weeks of training where they will be unable to get back to winning ways due to the international break.

The time will offer Röhl the chance to work on things at Middlewood Road, but he admits that it’s a ‘horrible’ feeling going into this period on the back of such a heavy result at The Den.

“Honestly to go into the international break with this kind of feeling is never good,” he told the media. “Because this feeling is horrible. The only good thing is that we can work on things, and this is what we have to do - and we start that on Monday.”

He also spoke about trying to figure things out on in terms of making sure the team are all on the same page, suggesting that there were some that weren’t quite there at this point in time.

Röhl said, “We have to start as soon as possible to make the right things and find out strength back. You look at one side with the starting XI that it is a strong side, but again you have some players that are playing individual games than the team game, and that is what I have find out who that is - who are the team players? And I’ll go forward.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Queens Park Rangers on September 14th, a game where they’ll be itching to try and get back to winning ways at the fourth time of asking.