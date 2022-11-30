Sheffield United’s famed academy has produced four players who will now go on to play in this knock out stages of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

England’s win over Wales on Tuesday night made sure of their progression with a squad that included ex-Blades Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker – the latter two starting alongside each other in the Three Lions’ 3-0 victory over the Dragons.

And earlier in the day, current United star Iliman Ndiaye who also came through the ranks at Shirecliffe, turned in a fine display as he helped Senegal into the round of 16 after a dramatic win over Equador.

United has brought through some huge names over the years and others who have gone on to forge themselves very good careers in league football but back in 2011, the young side hit a peak by reaching the final of the FA Youth Cup.

Let’s cast our minds back 11 years, when the young Blades lost in the final of the to Manchester United.

After a memorable first leg at Bramall Lane, United lost 6-3 on aggregate against a star-studded Red Devils side that contained a man who would later become the most expensive signing in football history.

Manchester United featured among others, Sam Johnstone, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Will and Michael Keane and Ravel Morrison.

But what happened to the Blades squad from the two-legged showpiece affair? The Star took a stroll down memory lane to find out…

1. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Elliott Whitehouse of Sheffield United is consoled by Manager John Pemberton after defeat in the FA Youth Cup Final 2nd Leg match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford on May 23, 2011 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) United's Elliott Whitehouse is consoled by manager John Pemberton after defeat in the FA Youth Cup final (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. George Long Made over 100 appearances for the United first-team before leaving in 2018, to join Hull on a permanent basis. Now at Millwall Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Ben Montgomery The right-back was released by United and drifted out of the game Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Aaron Barry Born in Dublin, left-back Barry plays for Cork City and was later sent out on loan to Bohemians. He also spent time on loan at Dumbarton in 2013. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales