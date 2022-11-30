Man Utd skipper and working in recruitment: What happened to Sheffield United's FA Youth Cup Final team from 2011 - in pictures
Sheffield United’s famed academy has produced four players who will now go on to play in this knock out stages of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
England’s win over Wales on Tuesday night made sure of their progression with a squad that included ex-Blades Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker – the latter two starting alongside each other in the Three Lions’ 3-0 victory over the Dragons.
And earlier in the day, current United star Iliman Ndiaye who also came through the ranks at Shirecliffe, turned in a fine display as he helped Senegal into the round of 16 after a dramatic win over Equador.
United has brought through some huge names over the years and others who have gone on to forge themselves very good careers in league football but back in 2011, the young side hit a peak by reaching the final of the FA Youth Cup.
Let’s cast our minds back 11 years, when the young Blades lost in the final of the to Manchester United.
After a memorable first leg at Bramall Lane, United lost 6-3 on aggregate against a star-studded Red Devils side that contained a man who would later become the most expensive signing in football history.
Manchester United featured among others, Sam Johnstone, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Will and Michael Keane and Ravel Morrison.
But what happened to the Blades squad from the two-legged showpiece affair? The Star took a stroll down memory lane to find out…