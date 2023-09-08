Watch more videos on Shots!

Sheffield United could make their 11th summer signing of the summer after the closure of the window, after reportedly eyeing a deal for experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer on a free. According to transfer guru Alan Nixon the Blades are close to a deal with the 30-year-old to strengthen their goalkeeper department.

Steer has been without a club since his 10-year spell at Aston Villa came to an end in the summer, after over a year out with injury. He helped Villa back into the Premier League via the play-offs but has made only three top-flight appearances for the Midlands side, over three different seasons.

Adam Davies and Wes Foderingham, United’s other senior goalkeepers, have both played so far this season but are out of contract at the end of the current campaign. Speaking of his time at Villa, Steer said: “It’s been amazing. I joined the club 10 years ago in 2013 as a 20-year-old boy, and I leave as a 30-year-old man.

“To see the club come from 2013 to where it is today has been a massive change. It’s been a brilliant 10 years, full of ups and downs. That’s football. Did I ever think I was going to be here for 10 years? Absolutely not, but I have and it’s been great. Hopefully one day I can come back and play at Villa Park and see everyone again.”