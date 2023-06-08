Famous faces from many different professions support Sheffield United, and they have a pretty penny between themselves.

Did you know, it's pretty rockstar to be a Sheffield United fan?

Some of the world's most instantly recognisable musicians are fans of the club and will have enjoyed last year's promotion campaign just as much as Blades supporters in Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United's famous fans come from all walks of life, as well as band frontmen, there are Olympic athletes, golfers, snooker stars and modern cricket legends.

Stars of the screen including actors and news presenters have also confessed a love for the club over the year.

The Star looks at 15 of Sheffield United's most famous fans out there today and ranks them by reported net worth in the gallery below.

1 . Mark Labbett - The Chase star Reported net worth - £1.4 million Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Joe Root - Cricketer Reported net worth - £2.4 million Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . Paul Heaton - Singer/Songwriter Reported net worth - £3.2 million Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jessica Ennis-Hill - Athlete Reported net worth - £4 million Photo Sales