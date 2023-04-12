10 out of contract Premier League players that Sheffield United could target this summer - gallery
10 free transfers that Sheffield United could target if they win promotion
Despite falling to defeat against Burnley on Easter Monday, Sheffield United remain confident of winning automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season. The Blades sit five points ahead of Luton Town with a game in hand.
If Paul Heckingbottom’s side can make it back to the top flight then they are likely to look to bolster their ranks, with the likes of Wes Foderingham, John Egan, John Fleck and Billy Sharp all in their 30s. United will want to avoid previous mistakes in overspending during their time in the Premier League and could instead look to the free agent market.
There are a number of high quality stars that are approaching the end of their contracts and could be available on a free transfer for the Blades to snap up if they win promotion.
Here are 10 out of contract players that Sheff Utd could target...