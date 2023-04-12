10 free transfers that Sheffield United could target if they win promotion

Despite falling to defeat against Burnley on Easter Monday, Sheffield United remain confident of winning automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season. The Blades sit five points ahead of Luton Town with a game in hand.

If Paul Heckingbottom’s side can make it back to the top flight then they are likely to look to bolster their ranks, with the likes of Wes Foderingham, John Egan, John Fleck and Billy Sharp all in their 30s. United will want to avoid previous mistakes in overspending during their time in the Premier League and could instead look to the free agent market.

There are a number of high quality stars that are approaching the end of their contracts and could be available on a free transfer for the Blades to snap up if they win promotion.

Here are 10 out of contract players that Sheff Utd could target...

1 . Tom Davies Davies was previously an exciting young star at Everton but failed to live up to expectations and has made only four starts this season. The midfielder could be available on a free transfer and Scotland could be the place for him to revitalise his career.

2 . Theo Walcott Walcott looks likely to leave Southampton at the end of the season, whether they are relegated or not. The 34-year-old could be a useful addition to either side after spending the past 17 years in the English top flight.

3 . Matt Ritchie A very experienced player coming towards the end of his career, Ritchie has struggled to earn a place in Newcastle's starting XI this season but has previously been linked with a move north of the border.

4 . Tom Heaton The 36-year-old has plenty of experience in the Premier League and was pivotal in Burnley's two promotions from the Championship. The goalkeeper is very likely to leave Manchester United once his contract expires.