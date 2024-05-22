Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Both halves of Sheffield will be playing Championship football next season after seeing their respective 2023/24 campaigns end in different ways. Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed earlier this month as they finished rock-bottom, while Sheffield Wednesday’s excellent turnaround in form saw survival confirmed with a 2-0 final-day win at Sunderland.

Those in charge at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough will now be planning for a summer of investment but the season is not yet over for everyone, with a Championship play-off final still to play between Leeds United and Southampton. And Sky Sports pundit David Prutton’s prediction for the Wembley clash is among this evening’s Championship headlines alongside some bad news for Sunderland.

Sunderland manager blow

One of the managerial candidates to take over at Sunderland is now reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that Svensson has emerged as a leading candidate to take over at Union, who avoided relegation on the final day of the Bundesliga earlier this month.

Sunderland have been without a permanent manager since sacking Michael Beale in February. Mike Dodds took interim charge to see out a disappointing end to the season and work is already underway on sourcing a more permanent replacement.

Svensson emerged as a candidate to take over in recent weeks but looks set to snub Black Cats interest to lead Union. The search goes on for a new boss at the Stadium of Light, with former Reims manager Will Still among the favourites.

Play-off prediction

Former Wednesday midfielder David Prutton is backing Leeds to edge a tense Championship play-off final on penalties this weekend. Daniel Farke’s Whites face Southampton as the third and fourth-placed teams respectively fight it out for a place in the Premier League.

"They've got so much firepower between the two of them that it's a fascinating match up,” Prutton told Sky Sports. “Chuck in the fact you've got Daniel Farke up against a former player of his in Russell Martin, the narratives are great.