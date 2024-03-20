Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield FC, the World's First football club, have submitted a full planning application for a new 5,000-capacity stadium to the city council.

The stadium will be produced in partnership with Sheffield Eagles, the city's professional rugby team, encompassing professional football and rugby league facilities, as well as a cricket pavillion, multi-use pitches and a football museum.

Richard Tims, Sheffield FC chairman, said: "This development will not be just another shared rugby and football ground. It will be a new destination for Sheffield Eagles and ‘The World’s First Football Club’ Sheffield FC.

"Whilst the site will be grounded firmly in the unique history and heritage of both clubs, including Sheffield’s status as the ‘Home of Football’, it will also be an exciting destination for sport, physical activity, business, educational, cultural, and other events that will attract local, regional, national, and international audiences."

CGIs of the proposed new stadium for Sheffield FC and Sheffield Eagles provided by project architect Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson.

The two clubs aim to create a "vibrant destination" both on match days and non-match days. The complex, which will also include a sports hall, is earmarked for land at the Sheffield Transport Sports Club site in Meadowhead.

Sheffield Eagles' director, Mark Anston, said: "The feedback from both sets of fans and networks of sponsors has been overwhelmingly positive and everyone sees the potential of both clubs being unlocked with the facilities which are being planned for, which will be world-class."