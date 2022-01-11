The side got off to a rocky start in the Northern Premier League East Division, gaining 10 points from their opening 14 league matches so far this season. Unfortunately, on October 28, first team manager Gavin Smith and his assistant Kirk Jackson left after both playing for and managing the club.

Jamie Yates took charge of the team for two games as interim, picking up one point from two league games.

On November 9, the club appointed Ryan Cresswell as the new first team manager, with Jamie Yates continuing within the management team.

Sheffield FC have endured a stop and start beginning to the season so far.

Unfortunately, Cresswell has not been able to pick up any momentum since he took over due to the postponing of games. Since his arrival nearly two months ago, the team have only played four games during a very stop and start period, picking up four points.

Speaking on the new management team, Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims is optimistic for the future.

"We are really impressed with the new management team, their approach to the matches. It has really taken us up a level in terms of how we are operating.

The current Sheffield FC stadium - development of their new stadium at the Transport ground is underway.

"It has not quite built up to results just yet, but we do have quite a lot a time to get out of the situation we are in. So we are optimistic , I think we are all pushing in the same direction, so here is to a more successful 2022.”

The club currently sit in 19th position at the bottom of the league, but have fell really unlucky in postponements and thus momentum. They also have three games in hand from the clubs above them in the league and two points would move them up two places, meaning they still have so much to play for and can hopefully push up the league table.

Sheffield FC have also made some new signings before and during the season, such as Ashton Hall, Stephen Akbas and Sam Ackroyd who have impressed so far in training.

Off the pitch, development for the club's new stadium at the Meadowhead Transport Ground is moving forward.

"The stadium development is moving forward, probably not as quick as everybody, including myself, would want.

"It is quite a slow process because we are working over two local authorities. We play in North East Derbyshire and we are working with the council there to obtain planning permission, which is quite a complicated process, which will then release the cash to build the new stadium.

“The city council and everyone at the Sheffield end are ready and raring to go, but we do need the capital from the Dronfield site, so it is going a bit slow but it’s going.”