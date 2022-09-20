Sevy Esmaeily, from Lodge Moor, last month joined the EPC – Elite Performance Centre – UAE programme, which is overseen by former Premier League star Danny Guthrie.

Left-back Sevy, aged 23, previously played for a host of non-league sides including Sheffield FC, Goole AFC and Belper Town alongside his career in marketing.

Now his teammates include former PSV, Ajax and Real Madrid hotshot Mink Peeters.

Ex-Birkdale pupil Sevy said: “He’s a top player. I have gone from playing non-league to playing with someone from Real Madrid, it’s crazy.

Sevy is now coached by former Premier League star Danny Guthrie.

“Everything has been sweet here. There’s players from Argentina, Columbia and Brazil.”

The EPC will field a team in the UAE Third Division next season – the fourth tier of football in the country – with the aim of developing players to play at a higher level.

“They are trying to get players that are good enough to go to the next step in professional football,” said Sevy, who is training up to twice a day on a full-time basis.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I thought ‘I’m going to learn a lot from Danny’. Even though it’s low down he knows what he’s doing.

“He’s played in the Premier League, so I can learn a lot from him. I just thought it was better than playing non-league.”

How does the UAE compare to Sheffield at this time of year?

“It's hot,” said Sevy, who has been playing in temperatures close to 40 degrees.

“After training you can go to a beach, it’s good for recovery.”

Sevy has been joined in Dubai by his girlfriend Ella and is eyeing a move to Europe or a bigger club in the Middle East next.

He has been spurred on by best pal Jordan Amissah, who plays for Sheffield United and made his professional debut last month.

Sevy said: “He been doing well and it’s been a driving factor for me.

“He is like my little brother.”

He added: “Hopefully I’ll get a move in January and if I’m at a decent level I can work my way into the Iran national team.