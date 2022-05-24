Ogbene, whose status has risen due to his excellent start to life as a Republic of Ireland international, is under contract until the summer of 2023 after the Millers triggered an option on his deal that was due to expire next month.

They have also opened negotiations over a new long-term deal in the bid to tie him to the club, who also accept that every player is for sale for the right price.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United shoots during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Rotherham United (photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images).

“Rotherham had that option and it has been activated. Right now I’m a Rotherham United player and quite happy to be,” he said in the Irish Sun.

“They have worked hard to develop me and give me that opportunity. In three years, I’ve got two promotions and the Papa John’s Trophy.

“I didn’t imagine having that when signing for the club but they know I am quite ambitious, they know I want to go to the next level.

“They have said that if someone gives me the opportunity to play at the level I want to play at, they won’t stand in the way.”

Swansea are one of the teams linked with making a move for Ogbene this summer, which prompted an interesting response.

Asked about the Swans’ interest, he replied: “Every player wants to be at a stable, established club, especially a big one like Swansea City.