Rotherham United set for pre-season trip to Croatia as domestic friendly confirmed

The Millers will head to the Balkans on July 2 where they will be put through their paces by fitness fanatic boss Paul Warne.

Warne visited Croatia last week to scope out the facilities and was happy with what he saw.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United leaves the pitch after their sides victory during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Rotherham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Gillingham, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

"I went out to Croatia to have a look at the training camp there,” Warne said.

“It was really good but I wanted to do a recce to get a couple of runs in to make sure they have one when we're out there. I've sorted those out.

"I saw the facilities and was really pleased with them.

"We haven't been to Croatia in pre-season before and it's a big deal for us because that stage of pre-season is always a big week for us.

"I flew out last week for a day and came back. I'm really happy with that and we've got it all booked up now.

"I wouldn't say I'm looking forward to coming back for pre-season just yet but it is always nice when you know that you've got a trip and you get the lads together. It's essential for us.”