The Millers won the Papa John’s Trophy at the national stadium on Sunday when they beat Sutton United 4-2 in extra time.

Ogbene scored the crucial third goal - a stunning drive from distance - to further put his name in the lights following his exploits with the Republic Of Ireland.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United celebrates with the Papa John's Trophy following victory in the final (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

But the mood around the club will have shifted on Tuesday night as the Millers were knocked off the top of League One and fell out of the automatic promotion places for the first time since January.

Wigan and MK Dons both overtook them, but their destiny remains in their own hands as they have games in hand over the Dons in second.

Ogbene will always remember his outing at Wembley, but wants to finish the job in the league.

“We’ve still got a job to do, but days like Sunday are special,” Ogbene said.

“Everyone was making a bit of fun on Tuesday morning, but it was all in good spirits. Someone asked me in the build-up what it would mean to win the final, and it means everything.

“I’m hoping it will give us momentum to take into the league and achieve our goal of automatic promotion."

The Millers were able to take advantage of their League Two opponents in added time at Wembley due to their superior fitness.

Ogbene added: “Winning a trophy is a physical reward for your hard work and efforts throughout the season and we want to win another before it ends.

“It is always good to win, with a good group and that is why we work hard in training.

“It’s easier to lose games than it is to win, but that’s why we run that extra mile, why we stay that little bit longer, because we want to be on the winning side.”

Paul Warne’s side return to league action against Charlton Athletic at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday before a trip to Portsmouth on Tuesday night.