Rotherham United snap-up former Man City defender after Belgium departure

The 23-year-old, who came through the youth system at Manchester City, has joined on a free transfer following his exit from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Humphreys has flown to Croatia to join up with the Millers’ training camp, having passed a medical in the Balkans.

He is the sixth summer signing and one that Paul Warne is optimistic about.

Cameron Humphreys has joined Rotherham United after leaving Belgian side Zulte Waregem (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The centre-half was a prodigious youth talent, making his Manchester City debut as a 16-year-old in a 2016 friendly against Real Madrid while also playing several years above his age in the England youth set up.

He spent three years in Belgium, which included a loan stint in Holland, and made more than 50 appearances in the last two seasons.

Warne hopes to add another four signings to his squad before the season starts.

Humphreys is the sixth arrival of the summer but with the Championship season just a month away and the pre-season campaign scheduled to begin in earnest next week, Warne knows he needs more.

Some of them may not be until much later in the window until the loan market picks up.

Boss Warne said: “There might be movement, getting more players in. I think we need at least two more defensive players, I would like another midfielder and I would like another attacker at least.

“I would like to think we are going to get four in but as always with loans they come late. I might have a couple of mine I might loan out, but I won't loan out yet.