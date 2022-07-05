Rotherham United turn down £2million bid as Millers close in on new signing

An unnamed club are intent on prising the 23-year-old away from the Millers this summer, but boss Paul Warne says they have not yet met the club’s valuation.

Burnley have previously expressed an interest in Wiles, while Blackpool, Huddersfield and Sheffield United have also been linked.

Warne also revealed that fellow midfielder Dan Barlaser has also been subject of a bid that has been rejected.

Rotherham United's Ben Wiles has been the subject of three bids manager Paul Warne has revealed

Warne said: “It is not a selling club but unless you're Man City everyone has a price on their head.

“We've turned down a decent bid for Dan Barlaser, we've turned down three bids for Wilesy, the last was over £2million.

“These are very good players that we value. We don't want to sell but everyone has a value.

“The offers that have come in are nowhere near our valuation. They are our players, they understand it, I have spoken honestly about it.

“We are a really healthy club, we know what we are, but we don't want people to come in and take our players, they are our prized assets.”

Meanwhile, the Millers are poised to announce their sixth summer signing in the coming days, with Cameron Humphreys heavily linked.

Warne revealed the target, who he does not want to name, has travelled to Croatia for the club’s training camp and is currently undergoing a medical.

“Hopefully we can get one in, I am not going to tell you who he is.

“He's a centre-half that can play and step out. He's a permanent signing and a player we can help get to the next level.