Tony Stewart promises 'something different' to keep Rotherham United in Championship

The Millers are back in the second tier after another League One promotion, meaning they have alternated between the two divisions since 2016/17.

Stewart has been committed to running the club sensibly, but it has meant that their time in the Championship has been hamstrung by a low budget compared to the other 23 teams.

The chairman has acknowledged that if the Millers are going to have a chance of staying up then things are going to have to change.

That means boss Paul Warne could have money to spend.

“We’re determined to stay in the Championship,” Stewart said. “We’ve been there before. If we do the same again we’re going to go down. We’re going to do something different.

“I know that to stay there we need a competitive squad. I’ve got my eyes wide open. The wallet will have to play a part. Paul will get a bigger budget than the last time we were at that level.

“We’re moving into the Championship with a better squad than before and we’ll improve that squad.

“I’ll leave that, obviously, to the manager and recruitment staff. They’ll come to me with suggestions, then we’ll move things forward.

“I don’t lack ambition. It’s coming to the time where more investment will have to go in and I’m prepared for that. We will recruit.