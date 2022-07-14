Rotherham United remain hopeful over transfer despite recruitment struggles

The Millers have made six signings so far this summer but have been unable to put out strong XIs in friendlies against Harrogate and Salford this week due to a number of injuries.

Warne still wants five more players to come before the season starts in just over a fortnight.

He has been rejected by a couple of targets in recent days, but is confident of getting two through the door soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United, is becoming frustrated in the transfer market (photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images).

“I had a disappointment on the way over, a player chose another club,” Warne said after the 1-1 draw against League Two Salford on Tuesday.

“That happens all the time and we have to pick ourselves up. We have two we are speaking to tomorrow who I am confident of getting and they will make a big difference to us.

“You can see we are stretched. We are trying to sign players, that's what we have been doing all day, trying to sign players.

“We need more bodies, in the ideal world you would have 22 fit players and have two XIs.

“It is essential, and everything is being done behind the scenes, to get more players in. We have to protect the players we have got.”

When the Millers laid out their pre-season plans, Warne intended to combat two games in 24 hours by having two separate sides.

It has not worked out like that, though and Warne considered cancelling the game at the Peninsula Stadium.

He added: “There was a part of me considering cancelling this game, when we set them up three months ago we thought we would have a healthier, bigger squad and unfortunately that is not the case.

“Out of 20 players we had nine academy lads. It was a fixture we didn't really want.