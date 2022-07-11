Rotherham United's transfer stance after Burnley bid for Ben Wiles

Last week boss Paul Warne revealed the Millers had received three offers for Wiles, the last of which was £2million, understood to have been from the Clarets.

They were all flatly rejected, with the club determined to get the price they feel is right for one of their star players.

It is understood there has not been any further offers and it is possible that the Clarets could have moved on from Wiles as they recently signed Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege for a cash fee.

Ben Wiles has been the subject of interest from a number of Championship clubs

There has also been no further offers for midfielder Dan Barlaser.

Barlaser was subject of an unsuccessful bid from an unnamed club earlier in the summer, but that has not been followed up.

The 25-year-old was a key player in the Millers’ promotion last season and has been watched by Hull in the past.

Both men are expected to be involved in forthcoming friendlies this week, with games against Harrogate and Salford on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Millers are hoping to include a trialist for the games as the unnamed player looks to earn a contract in South Yorkshire.

Warne is still looking for at least four more signings before the campaign starts in just over three weeks, but there is nothing imminent.

The club were in talks with a potential target last week, with a clip of a zoom chat between Warne and the player, being teased on social media, but it does not look like that will come off.

Meanwhile, Rotherham striker Georgie Kelly is not getting carried away with his goalscoring start to the pre-season campaign.

Kelly put himself into Millers folklore when he scored nine minutes into his debut to seal promotion to the Championship.

And he has carried on in a similar vein, scoring against Parkgate and then bagging both goals in a 2-0 win over Fleetwood during their week-long training camp in Croatia.

But the Irishman, who is preparing for his first full season as a professional in England, is playing things down.

“It’s good for confidence, that’s about it,” he said. “Pre-season is just about getting minutes into your legs, everyone's a little bit rusty, there is not much tactics with regards to games.

“It is always nice to score but that is not the main premise, it is about work load and getting through it.”

New defender Jamie McCart was the first victim of Paul Warne’s punishing pre-season training.

The squad are back in England having been put through their paces in Croatia and the Scottish defender picked up a quad injury which will rule him out for two weeks.

Warne said: “Jamie McCart has damaged his quad, so he will be out for a couple of weeks, which is disappointing for him.